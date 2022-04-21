Greene County’s unemployment rate declined in March, according to information provided Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The jobless rate in Greene County was 3.2% in March, compared to 3.5% in February. The March 2021 unemployment rate was 5.1%.
The Labor Department reported Greene County’s total workforce at 28,833, with 934 of those people unemployed in March.
County rates provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics through the state Labor Department are not seasonally adjusted.
The corresponding statewide unemployment rate in March was 3%, while the national rate was 3.8%, according to the state agency.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate — which takes into account seasonal impacts on data — was 3.2%, its lowest ever, according to the Labor Department. The previous low was 3.3% in August 2019.
Moore and Williamson counties tied for the state’s lowest jobless rate in March at 1.9%, while Cocke and Perry counties tied for the highest rate at 5.2%.
Tennesseans actively looking for work can go online to www.TNWorkReady.com.