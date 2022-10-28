The Greene County Board of Education adopted its long-term goals Thursday night, setting measurable objectives for the next five years.
The goals had been reviewed in the board’s fall retreat held Sept. 8 at West Greene High School during a presentation by Chris Malone, federal programs director. At that time, almost all of the goals had a target date of 2023, which was revised to 2027.
The goals are categorized by grades, starting with K-2:
- The district will have 90% of the students in second grade on-track or mastered in reading language arts.
- The district will have 90% of the students in second grade on-track or mastered in mathematics.
- 80% of English as a second language (ESL) students will meet growth mastery.
In grades 3-5:
- The district will have 70% of the students in grades 3-5 on-track or mastered in reading language arts.
- The district will have 75% of the students in grades 3-5 on-track or mastered in mathematics.
- 80% of ESL students will meet growth mastery.
In grades 6-8:
- The district will have 70% of the students in grades 6-8 on-track or mastered in reading language arts.
- The district will have 75% of the students in grades 6-8 on-track or mastered in mathematics.
- 80% of ESL students will meet growth mastery.
In grades 9-12
- The school system’s ACT average will be 21.
- The school system will have 90% of its graduates deemed to be “graduate-ready.”
- The Career and Technical Education (CTE) “complete” and “concentrate” level students will be at 70%.
- The system will have enough Early Post Secondary Opportunities (EPSOs) to allow all students to be ready graduates.
- 80% of ESL students will meet growth mastery.
The final goal is categorized as “Safe and Healthy Students.” It says by 2027, Greene County will reduce the number of chronically absent students to 4.5 percent.
In the retreat, it was noted that a student is chronically absent if they miss 18 or more days a year.
The rate of chronically absent students in 2021-22 was 12 percent, according to Director of Schools David McLain.
In other business Thursday night, the board heard about a new apprenticeship program being offered by Walters State Community College.
The program allows high school students to take dual enrollment classes and qualify for apprenticeship as a maintenance mechanic at the local Parker-Hannifin manufacturing facility.
Anita Ricker, WSCC assistant dean of workforce training, said this is the first apprenticeship agreement Walters State has signed.
Participating students could get a leg up on getting a job at the manufacturer, she said.
The board approved a rental agreement with West Hills Tractor in Jonesborough as part of a program to teach students at all four high schools how to safely operate tractors for farming.
The rental rate is $1 per tractor for 200 hours or 11 months, whichever comes first.
The agreement requires the school system to carry insurance on the tractors.
Many action items on the board’s lengthy agenda were approved with little or no discussion.
They included approval of a new $102,000 grant through Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Counties (SPARC).
The grant will be used to purchase equipment, supplies and certificates for welding, health science, information technology, and industrial maintenance programs, according to a request from Cindy Bowman, CTE director.
Also approved was the latest Epidemiology and Laboratory Grant budget proposal, related to COVID-19 testing, in the amount of $568,191.
Five budget amendments totaling $821,171 were approved as carryover funds from the previous year.
The board approved two budget resolutions that require approval by the Greene County Commission.
Both resolutions are to amend the school system’s General Purpose budget — one by $119,092 for two grants, and another by $98,000, primarily for medical insurance.
The board approved use of an Amazon Business American Express card, due to Amazon no longer offering a line of credit for purchases.
The board approved utilization of the statewide propane contract. The two-year agreement is with Marsh LP Gas Inc., which holds the contract for Greene County’s region.
The board voted to dispose of various surplus furniture and equipment that is no longer needed or working.
The board also voted to offer employees a retirement plan that does not have an early withdrawal penalty.
Routine review and updates were made to the following policies and procedures: school district goals, evaluation of school district, extended school day/year programs and school age children, advertising and distribution of materials in the schools, high school attendance, and K-8 attendance.
The school system’s policies and procedures can be found online at https://tsba.net/greene-county-board-of-education-policy-manual/.
A procedure for COVID-19 critical infrastructure designation was deleted.
Procedures for disciplining children with disabilities and for restraint and isolation were approved with the addition of guidelines for Pre-K students, as required by the state.
The board approved the following non-faculty/volunteer coaches: Lester Ricker, Tim Armstrong and Steven Cheney at Chuckey-Doak High School, Tanner Barkley at C-DHS and Chuckey-Doak Middle School, Greg Bowman at C-DMS, Noah Compton at South Greene Middle School, Turner Bailey at North Greene Middle School, Richard Tarlton at North Greene High School, and Leah Howard and Timmy Howard at West Greene Middle School.
The board heard a report from Rhonda Lankford, membership chair of the Greene County Education Association.
She spoke about the importance of voting in November for candidates who support public education.
The board also heard a report on the Save The Children program and how it is helping young children be kindergarten ready. In his monthly director’s report to the board, McLain showed an eight-minute video detailing how Save The Children works.
For more information, visit www.savethechildren.org/us/what-we-do/education.