In anticipation of possible state-level changes to virtual learning requirements, the Greene County Board of Education approved guidelines for virtual learning in the 2021-22 school year Thursday evening.
“These are the guidelines as if the virtual program is in place now,” Director of Schools David McLain said. “We are under the impression that the virtual programming has a great chance of changing.”
The guidelines do not represent a policy change, but approval is understood to be an initial requirement for districts to implement virtual learning programs in the fall.
He said the state may require districts to apply to establish a separate virtual school, instead of allowing students studying virtually to remain enrolled in their in-person schools as districts have done in order to quickly adapt to continue educating during the pandemic.
“We think it is probably headed that way, and we have to have it approved by the board to proceed,” McLain said.
The board also voted to allow him to pursue a virtual school number, which would continue virtual learning in the district in place of the current program, if the expected changes are finalized.
“Basically we would be establishing a new school,” McLain said.
He said districts expect to learn more information about these possible changes in early May, and there will be “extra direction from the state board and the department of education that could change things.”
The 2021-22 virtual program will be more rigorous with more clearly defined expectations for both students and parents, according to the guidelines approved for the district, and applying will not guarantee acceptance.
The guidelines also include the requirement of a 3.0 grade point average for high school students to enroll in virtual learning and that high school students who owe credits and any students who have failed a class in the previous school year will not be eligible to enroll in virtual learning.
Students’ attendance and grades will be reviewed at the end of the first semester to determine if they will be allowed to continue learning 100% virtually.
There will be no pre-kindergarten program offered virtually in the 2021-22 school year, and students enrolled in virtual school will not be eligible to take any in-person classes on Greene County Schools campuses, but they would be allowed to participate in after-school extracurricular activities after 3 p.m.
The guidelines say parents can expect to learn of their student’s status for the virtual learning program in May.
The board also approved a new policy defining athletic fan code of conduct, continuation of a co-op between Chuckey Doak and North Greene high schools for girls soccer, tenure for 16 educators and a 2022 out-of-state field trip for the West Greene High School band to go to Disney World.
Contracts for in-school therapy services and bids for capital projects including door, ceiling, carpet and equipment replacement, as well as paving work, cafeteria equipment and HVAC renovations were also approved.
The board will meet next at 5:30 p.m. on May 27 at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex, 910 W. Summer St.