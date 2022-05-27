The Greene County Board of Education approved a $54 million general purpose budget on Thursday for the 2022-23 school year.
District Budget Director Kayla Crawford said the budget was balanced with a 2% salary increase and 5% increase in medical insurance costs.
“Through attrition and a small increase this year in our BEP, we were able to balance the budget with the 2% raise,” Crawford said.
Basic Education Program (BEP) funding from the state is allocated to districts based on enrollment, but for the past two fiscal years, due to the pandemic, school systems have been “held harmless” for loss of enrollment and funded at their 2019-20 levels. The hold harmless provisions expire with the next school year, and despite enrollment numbers trending down prior to and during the pandemic, Greene County Schools received a small increase of $265,000 in BEP funding over the amount received from the state last year.
“There wasn’t enough for us to do another 5% raise like we were able to do last year,” Crawford added.
Other than the raise and the hike in health insurance costs, Crawford said the budget is very similar to the one for 2021-22, which came in at just about $140,000 less than the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
After the upcoming school year, the BEP is set to be replaced by a new formula, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), which Crawford said could bring more changes for the 2023-24 budget than the board had to consider this year.
“Next year we anticipate having more board workshops to look at the budget once we get our estimates through the TISA,” she said.
The 2022-23 general purpose budget is balanced at $54,159,737.
The board also approved a food service budget for 2022-23 of $4,172,209, a capital projects budget of $1,387,650 for the next school year, and an end-of-year amendment to this year’s general purpose budget to align actual costs and expenditures.
The board also approved a pay increase of $1.50 per hour for all Extended School Program (ESP) employees, an updated memorandum of understanding between the board and district employees, a list of job responsibilities for site supervisors working with this year’s summer learning camps and several district policies and procedures as part of an ongoing review process.
Policies the board approved changes to on Thursday include ones related to student goals, attendance; attendance during postsecondary visits; transfers within the system; withdrawals; rights and responsibilities of students; procedural due process; student discrimination, harassment, bullying, cyber-bullying and intimidation; student concerns; and corporal punishment.
Procedures updated included ones related to high school and K-8 attendance, student alcohol and drug testing and rules of bus behavior.
At the start of the meeting, the board also recognized several students and staff members with awards and retirement recognitions.
The board will meet next on June 23 for its regular meeting and on June 17 for a workshop.