The Greene County Board of Education approved a budget for more than $1 million in Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant funding from the state Thursday.
The grant, through which Greeneville City Schools has been offering in-school COVID-19 testing and will soon renovate two elementary schools’ nursing stations, is given to assist schools with the management of COVID-19 and communicable illnesses in general.
Greene County Schools has received a total of $1,038,136 in ELC funding.
“This is a pretty big deal,” said Director of Schools David McLain. “This is over a million dollars that will allow us to do some COVID testing.”
The maximum allowable $275,000 is allocated for building improvements in the budget approved Thursday, as well as just under $744,000 for health services, including funds for health equipment, medical supplies and personnel. The final $19,200 is designated other student support.
The funds must be spent by the end of July 2022, district leaders said.
District Health Coordinator Valarie Walters said discussions are ongoing as to how exactly the funding will be spent, noting that with four separate quads across more than 600 square miles, the school system must take geography into consideration.
System Registered Nurse Kim Phillips is leading those discussions with other leaders to determine, more specifically than detailed in the budget approved Thursday, how best to utilize the funding, Walters said.
“I’d like to commend Kim, Valarie, Chris (Malone, federal programs director) and Kayla (Crawford, budget director). They worked really hard on this grant, and these funds will help us along in certain areas,” McLain said.
The board also approved a raise for employees who transport students between home and school on a school bus. The benefits approved include a first-year pay raise from $12.50-$13.25, a $750 bonus per semester for any regular route driver who does not miss work on a day students require transportation, a $500 referral bonus for any district route driver who recruits another driver who is hired and stays for a year, and an update to the pay structure for custodians and regular route bus drivers. Many Greene County Schools custodians are also substitute bus drivers, and those employees will be compensated according to the benefits scale.
The board also approved a bonus for Extended School Program (ESP) employees to compensate them for extra duties related to COVID-19.
The board approved multiple budget resolutions and adjustments related to grant funding being carried over into the next school year, funds from the second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding and Save the Children, as well as a vocational Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities (SPARC) grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) for student industry certification and ACT Work Keys testing and a state civics education grant, which is funding professional development for teachers in that area.
Several policy revisions to update content, formatting and legal and cross references were also approved as part of an ongoing review process. Policies updated related to:
- Revenues
- Surplus property sales
- School support organizations
- Deposit of funds
- Fundraising activities
- Purchasing
- Student activity funds management
- Inventories
- Security
- Use of district-provided cell phones
- Interscholastic athletics
- Director of schools recruitment
- Attendance
Board Chair Rick Tipton also announced that a committee has been created to discuss the school dress code, which he said is being led by Special Education Supervisor Dr. Melinda Pruitt. He said the committee has met and will continue to examine the dress code and the issues a Chuckey-Doak High School student shared earlier this year with the board. Issues the student noted included outdated language in terms of fashion trends and rules being more strictly enforced for female students than for males.
The board also approved an agreement with Elk Valley Health Services for private duty nurses to assist individual students in school as ordered by the student’s physician; surplus materials to be sold on GovDeals.com; an out-of-state field trip and a request for proposal for food services, as the district’s contract with Chartwells will expire in the coming year. Chartwells representatives at the meeting indicated the company would seek to continue working with the school system.
Bids to purchase multiple school buses of varying sizes were also given approval.
Operations Supervisor Daniel Thompson said the district will purchase two mini buses, two 66-passenger buses and two full-size 78-passenger buses.
“Some of our roads in the county are very narrow, so the smaller buses are more maneuverable on some of those roads,” Thompson said.
The board will meet next in January.