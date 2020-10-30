The rate of COVID-19 spread in the community directly impacts numbers of cases among staff and students in school systems, and nursing staff within Greene County Schools are working hard on contact tracing to keep the virus from spreading within schools, Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources Dr. Bill Ripley told the school board Thursday evening.
As of Oct. 23, since the start of the 2020-21 academic year in August, Ripley said there have been 46 positive COVID-19 cases within Greene County Schools, 374 individuals placed in quarantine as a close contact to a positive case, and 10 individuals who fell into both categories. These numbers include staff and students.
Of the 46 positive cases, 22 were adults and 24 were minors. Of the 10 individuals who fall into both categories as a positive case and a close contact instructed to quarantine, Ripley said three were students. Ripley said that of those three, two are known to have had at-home contact with the virus through a sibling, and the third tested positive for the virus a month after their quarantine, likely indicating separate exposures.
“This is how we know we are preventing cases in schools,” Ripley said. “We are not having student-to-student spread.”
Ripley said that this is an indicator that the students and staff who have contracted the virus are unlikely to have been exposed at school, and that this is a testament to the hard work of school nursing staff.
“I can’t overstate the work, and effort and the fine job being done by the nurses in the school district,” Ripley said.
According to data posted to the Greene County Schools website for the week of Oct. 16-23, the district then had a total of 19 individuals in isolation due to a positive test, with six of those being employees and 13 being students. In quarantine, there were 23 employees and 198 students.
“What’s happening outside of the school impacts what we’re able to do in the school,” Ripley said. “We’re not creating our own problems, but I hope it doesn’t spread worse in the community. That’s where it’s happening is in the community, and then it’s reported to us and we contact trace.”
Ripley explained the contact tracing process.
“We had to send those 374 home because they were identified as a close contact either at school or at home,” Ripley said. “Each one of those is a call, looking up a child and the phone number, a call home, a conversation with the parent, and sometimes that’s not a fun conversation. It’s a lot of work, and then we put it in the spreadsheet.”
Ripley added that this is not a complaint, but rather a brag on the nursing and school staff.
“Until you see it you don’t really realize what all they’re doing in addition to what they normally do,” Ripley said. “I don’t know what we would do if the board hadn’t funded a nurse for each school.”
Despite being able to curb spread at school, however, Ripley said the rate of community spread is beginning to cause staffing trouble, and substitute teachers are scarce.
“We are reaching a point where enough staff members have contact at home,” Ripley said.
For example Ripley said that more than 25% of staff at two schools have been sent home to either quarantine or isolate.
Ripley thanked the board for approving the substitute staff placement agreement with substitute teacher staffing company ESS South Central in May, but said that while the agreement does help the situation, it is still difficult to find enough substitute teachers, in part because many are in risk categories and do not want to teach in person. This is a problem currently for school systems in general, Ripley said.
“Districts who haven’t had issues for 10 years are having issues now,” Ripley said.
If the district is unable to sufficiently staff a school or a grade level within a school, it could mean returning to virtual learning for a period of weeks, as some schools, such as Liberty Bell Middle School In Johnson City, have announced they will do this week.
“When we look at what appears to be happening in the data, people are getting it somewhere, but that’s not at school,” Ripley said. “If our community doesn’t stop getting it at a high rate, it might be 92 or more instead of 46, and we could come to a point where we are in the same boat.”
“These numbers put it in perspective, and it shows us what’s going on,” said Board Chair Rick Tipton, who also asked about hiring part-time help for contact tracing.
Ripley answered that at this point assistant and associate principals are able to help, but hiring someone on a part-time, possibly remote basis might be necessary in the future.
“When I go out to Lowe’s or Ingles, I think our schools are the one place where people are wearing masks, washing their hands, staying apart and being safe,” Ripley said.
Board members also praised the work of school staff to deal with COVID-19 among the school system.
“We’re all in this together, and I think you’re doing a heck of a job,” board member Tommy Cobble told Ripley. “This is a terrible thing, and we all have to do our part.”
Also at Thursday’s school board meeting, Director of Schools David McLain’s contract was renewed for a four-year term effective Nov. 1.
McLain also gave a report in which he discussed Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn’s Tuesday afternoon visit to West Greene High School and the funding concerns he brought up for discussion with her then.
“We left with the understanding there’s a lot of opportunity to make 2020-21 a hold harmless year for funding,” McLain said, adding that he was unsure about other funding, including some that Sen. Steve Southerland indicated was available in January at a legislative breakfast.
McLain also told the board that White Pines and Sunnyside schools will be sold Dec. 5. The Sunnyside property is divided into three lots, while West Pines has not been divided.
McLain also gave an emotional tribute to late school board member Clark Justis, whose seat held a memorial wreath Thursday evening and whose passion for the school system will never be forgotten, McLain said.
In action items, the board also approved revisions to the district’s graduation policy requirements and critical infrastructure designation guidelines.
The graduation policy was revised in cooperation with counselors and principals at each of the district’s four high schools for clarity and consistency. Changes to the policy relate to honors and distinctions.
The change to the district’s critical infrastructure designation guidelines added the wording “as much as possible” to the requirement that students, staff and visitors maintain a distance of 3 feet to 6 feet between themselves and others while on school grounds or at school-sponsored events.
The board also approved the district’s bond payment of $250,000 for the HVAC Energy Efficiency Project.
The board will not meet in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next meeting of the Greene County Board of Education is scheduled for Dec. 10.