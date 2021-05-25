The Greene County Board of Education will consider a proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
A 5% pay increase for all staff is included in the proposed budget, according to the board’s agenda, as well as a 5% increase for staff health insurance for six months of the fiscal year.
Expenditures in the proposed budget total $53,984,659, while revenues total $52,445,427.
Also on the agenda for consideration is a farm camp at West Greene High School. The camp will encompass science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics and will focus on the agricultural pathway of study, according to the agenda.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex, 910 W. Summer St.