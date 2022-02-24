Classes have been canceled Friday in the Greene County Schools system due to the large number of roads affected by flooding, Director of Schools David McLain announced Thursday afternoon.
Extended School Program services and the central office will operate on a normal schedule, McClain said.
The school district had to cancel numerous bus routes Thursday morning and afternoon after heavy rains partially flooded roads throughout the county. As of mid-afternoon, parts of more than 40 roads throughout Greene County were under water, authorities said.
The county remained under a National Weather Service flood advisory until 5:45 p.m. Rain is expected to continue through Friday, according to the agency.
The county highway department and other agencies continue monitoring roads and flood conditions.
For an updated list of roads affected by flooding, check the Greeneville Greene County Tennessee Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Updated information on county schools can be found on the district’s website, https://www.greenek12.org .