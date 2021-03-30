Greene County Schools is accepting applications for summer learning camps.
The camps are open to students currently in kindergarten through seventh grade and will begin in June, an announcement from the district said. All seven elementary schools and all four middle schools will host camps, and free bus transportation within the district as well as free breakfast and lunch will be available.
The summer learning camps will have a focus on literacy and math with activities to incorporate all areas of the curriculum and a goal to accelerate student learning while providing an active, safe, and healthy learning environment, the announcement said. There will also be prizes and free books.
The elementary camp for rising first through fifth graders will be June 1-July 2. The middle school camp, designed for rising sixth-eighth grade students, will be June 1-25.
The online application is available at https://www.greenek12.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1289213&type=d&pREC_ID=2156179. It is open through April 9.
Go to https://www.greenek12.org/ for more information.