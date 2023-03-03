Greene County Schools will begin accepting 2023-24 Pre-K applications for 3- and 4-year-old children, beginning Monday, March 6.
Schools will accept applications through the end of the current school year and at the beginning of the next school year. During the summer months, parents may submit applications to the Greene County Schools Central Office at 910 W. Summer Street.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 to qualify for Pre-K.
Application for the Pre-K program does not guarantee admission, because enrollment in the Pre-K program is based on income.
Pre-K children from families above the qualifying income level will have the opportunity for enrollment as slots become available at the beginning of the school year.
HOLSTON HOME CLASSES
Greene County Schools is also in partnership with the Early Childhood Services of Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
This classroom offers child care services before and after the regular school day. For more information on these classrooms, call the Children's Center at 423-638-5589.
ITEMS NEEDED
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at Doak parents should visit or call the school and provide a copy of their child's birth certificate, and immunization/health record on the most recent form, which may be obtained from a doctor or the health department. Proof of income is also needed when enrolling a child in Pre-K, such as a W-2, tax return or check stub. The phone number for Doak School is 423-638-3197.
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at all remaining schools, call the following numbers to set up a registration appointment or go by the school:
Chuckey, 423-732-0031;
Mosheim, 423-963-0782 or 423-677-8469;
Camp Creek and Nolachuckey, 423-292-4892;
Baileyton, 423-863-8783;
McDonald, 423-963-0782;
For additional information about Pre-K pre-registration, parents should call Greene County Schools at 423-639-4194.