The Greene County Schools countywide art show returned in person Tuesday evening after two years disrupted by COVID-19.
The event hosted at Doak Elementary School featured art made by county students at all grade levels in a wide range of mediums, from sculpture to pencil drawing.
South Greene High School art teacher Colleen Bowman said the 2022 event marked the 26th annual countywide art show.
"We didn't really get to do it in 2020, and in 2021 we did it online, and it was much smaller scale. We just didn't have as much participation," Bowman said. "We are so thrilled to be back and to get to bring out the big stuff, 3-D stuff."
Her counterpart for South Greene Middle, Caroline Blanks agreed.
"The talent in our county is super impressive, and it's fun to have a chance to reward our students. It's so much nicer to do it in person, too, so that students have a chance to show their families, and we get to see the pride in their eyes," Blanks said.
Tai Moore, a sophomore at South Greene High School, showed grandmother Dorothy Moore multiple pieces of his that were included in the show, including an abstract painting he said he was especially proud to have displayed.
"It's probably my best," Moore said. "It was my first time doing cloth and clothing on a person, but I'm happy with it."
Moore said he was glad to participate in the art show, his third to be featured in, in person.
"We are just so thrilled to be back," Moore's teacher Bowman said. "The show is growing, and I just love it because we have 11 art teachers, and we all bring different strengths, and we all inspire each other to try new things."