Two children escaped serious injuries when a Greene County Schools mini-bus they were riding in was involved in a three-vehicle crash about 2:20 p.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway at the intersection with Twin Barns Road.
The bus driver and an aide were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital as a precaution, first responders at the scene said.
Also involved in the crash were a pickup truck and a van. Both drivers were taken by EMS to the hospital.
The young children on the bus were coming from the Glenwood Educational Center on Warrensburg Road, county Director of Schools David McLain said.
The children and two adult women on the bus were not identified Thursday afternoon. The names and conditions of the pickup and van drivers were not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“It was two kids on one of our mini-buses,” McLain said at the scene as he gathered information. He said one of the boys, about 4 years old, is in the school district’s Early Learning Program based at the Glenwood Educational Center.
The front of the bus came to rest by the stop sign at the intersection of Twin Barns Road and West Andrew Johnson Highway. Bus 007 had heavy front end damage.
Parents of both the boys came to the crash scene and left with them after they were checked by medical personnel.
Nearby, the white Chevrolet pickup was on its roof and a white Chevrolet van was upright, with damage to the driver’s side door.
First responders from multiple agencies responded with urgency to the scene when it became known a school bus with children aboard was involved.
The crash happened within Greeneville city limits, near Mosheim.
“It was a mess, really. It was bad,” said Don Chandley, of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Chaldley said the bus was apparently crossing West Andrew Johnson Highway going toward Twin Barns Road when the crash occurred.
Chandley was one of the first on the scene and helped extricate the bus occupants by getting the damaged glider door open. The children were apparently uninjured, he said.
The van driver was taken to a hospital “pretty quick,” Chandley said.
“From what I saw, everybody was conscious,” he said.
In addition to the THP and EMS, other first responders on the scene included the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Management Agency.
The three-vehicle crash created a traffic jam several miles long on outbound U.S. 11E. The crash remained under investigation late Thursday afternoon.