As the state Department of Education rolls out Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results, Greene County Schools’ Assessment and Evaluation Supervisor Jennifer Teague said the district is seeing recovery from pandemic-related learning loss.
Statewide, the department reported in June that English language arts proficiency has returned to pre-pandemic levels in almost all grades, but Teague said Greene County Schools made even more significant progress in math.
“We knew everything was going to drop last year, and it did, but last year our math scores dropped even more than ELA, which was very odd because we’ve always done well in math, but it dropped statewide,” she said. “People said it was because parents can’t help the child learn it at home, and it has to be taught in sequence, but we sure did make that ground up this year. That’s what’s so promising. I thought it could take years to fill the gap from COVID, but I’m so much more hopeful now.”
Thirty-percent of students statewide met or exceeded grade-level expectations in math, according to a presentation on district-level results released by the state in July. In 2021, 25% of students met or exceeded expectations, while in 2019 that percentage was even higher at 37%.
In Greene County Schools, 35% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in math in 2022, which is up from 25% in 2021. The district scored at 39% meeting or exceeding expectations in 2019.
Seventh grade and algebra II scores had the largest percentage growth, according to the state.
“Another thing we are really proud of is that we had 79 eighth-grade students that took Algebra I instead of eighth-grade math. Those students took the high school end-of-course test, and they did awesome, but here’s what’s really remarkable,” said Teague. “the rest of our eighth-grade scored at 43.7% proficient — not including those 79 students that took the high school course. If those scores had been included with our eighth-grade scores, we figure our proficiency would be at over 50%.”
Compared to 12 other rural school systems in East Tennessee, Greene County Schools had the highest proficiency rates in biology and geometry, as well as algebra II, Teague said.
Compared to the state, she said the district’s test scores among students considered economically disadvantaged were more proficient, on average, than the state in every area.
“We really look at this data as soon as it comes back because we have to make plans this summer, and we’ve got work to do in ELA in grades 3-5,” Teague said.
She said the district scored below the state in proficiency at those grade levels at almost every school.
“Our other concern is our students with disabilities. In that subgroup we were below the state, so we’ve got to hone in on what the problem is and find strategies and solutions to put in place to make sure theses students succeed,” she said.
Overall, she said, she believes local efforts such as the summer learning camps to help students recover from learning loss due to the pandemic are successful, and she pointed to the Niswonger Consortium of Schools as a helpful tool for accelerating learning.
“One of the reasons we compare ourselves to other districts nearby that have similar demographics is because you can learn a lot from each other,” she said. “I do think one of the reasons our math scores are so strong this year is because of the rigorous benchmark tests we give with the consortium. You can’t wait until the end of the course to know how well students are doing. This gives us a window to see the picture of where they are while there’s time to make changes and see some improvement.”
She said the district also had 13 perfect scores in different content areas, after no students did in 2021.
The state will release accountability data known as Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS) next. This data aims to better show schools’ impact on students by showing growth, rather than purely the test scores.
“In light of what we’ve seen, we expect really good growth in Greene County, too,” Teague said.