Greene County Schools are continuing to accept 2020-2021 Pre-K applications for 4-year-old children.
During the summer months, parents may contact the Greene County Schools Central Office at 423-639-4194
Children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 to qualify for Pre-K. Application for the Pre-K program does not guarantee admission, because enrollment in the Pre-K program is based on income.
Pre-K children from families above the qualifying income level will have the opportunity for enrollment as slots become available at the beginning of the school year.
Some of the Greene County Pre-K classrooms located in the schools are partnered with Head Start. These are the only classrooms that provide transportation for this grade-level.
HOLSTON HOME CLASSES
The Greene County school district is also in partnership with the Early Childhood Services of Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
This classroom offers childcare services before and after the regular school day. For more information on these classrooms, call the Children’s Center at 638-5589.
HOW TO APPLY AT THE SCHOOLS
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at Doak, parents can visit the school on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or email the principal at sunshine.broyles@gcstn.org
To apply for Pre-K enrollment at the remaining schools, call the following numbers to set up a registration appointment:
Baileyton: 423-480-1711
Chuckey: 423–384-1836
Mosheim: 423-817-5409
Camp Creek and Nolachuckey: 423-292-4892
McDonald: 423-963-0782
For additional information about Pre-K pre-registration, parents should call Greene County Schools at 639-4194 or email Chris Malone at chris.malone@gcstn.org