A new, more stringent discipline procedure for in-school vaping was approved for Greene County Schools by the school board Thursday evening.
The new policy reduces the number of offenses before a student would be expelled and raises the penalty for the first offense.
Director of Schools David McLain said school principals in the district recommended creating a more strict policy to help crack down on the widespread issue.
“Vaping is a problem with our youth, and our principals felt like our policy wasn’t doing a lot of good,” McLain said.
He said school principals at all levels came together with other school system officials at the most recent policy committee meeting to recommend changes to the previous policy.
“Our principals are really passionate about this, and something has to be done,” McLain said. “Before there were six offenses in the procedure, and now it’s down to four, so it’s a little more stringent.”
Previously, for the first offense a student would receive two days of in-school suspension, their parents would be contacted and they would have to meet with the school resource officer and complete a program on the dangers of tobacco. The new procedure begins with three days of out-of-school suspension and contacting the Sheriff’s Department, which was the previous punishment for second offenses. On the second, third and fourth offenses, a student would be placed at ABIC for 10, 90 or 180 days and the authorities contacted.
ABIC is described as a “punitive and therapeutic” program at the Glenwood Educational Center for students given longer suspensions or expelled.
Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources Dr. Bill Ripley said the Sheriff’s Department is also getting tougher on students caught with electronic smoking devices at school.
“The Sheriff’s Department shared that they plan to charge each time for vapes. That’s not our policy, but that’s just FYI,” said Ripley. “They are called on the first offense, so that’s important for students to know.”
Sheriff’s Department Lt. Teddy Lawing, school resource officer at South Greene High School and supervisor of the district’s 17 SROs, said that the seriousness of those charges depends on the contents of the confiscated vape, which he said SROs often test if there is doubt.
“For nicotine it would be a tobacco citation in juvenile court. THC or marijuana is handled totally differently,” Lawing explained. “If it’s nicotine it’s like a speeding ticket. If we test and it’s positive for Schedule 6, that’s a delinquent charge as opposed to a civil citation.”
“We have other policies that also kick in if other substances are found,” Ripley said.
Lawing said students who go to juvenile court for a tobacco citation can expect a fine, and a vape cartridge with an illegal substance in it would entail probation.
A juvenile at North Greene High School was hospitalized in February after using a vape at school that may have contained battery acid. That student has been released from the hospital and another juvenile charged by the Sheriff’s Department in relation to the incident.
South Greene High School Principal Lori Wilhoit was present in the meeting and said that school staff are dealing with students caught vaping “all day long every day” and that students often attempt to flush them down the toilets when caught.
Greene County and Greeneville City Schools are among hundreds of school systems across the country that are suing major vaping product manufacturer Juul Laboratories in a mass action lawsuit over the company’s marketing practices, which allegedly targeted children deliberately with online advertisements for sweet-flavored nicotine products. Both districts joined the lawsuit about a year ago after hearing from attorney William Shinnoff with Frantz Law Group, which is representing the hundreds of school systems involved in the lawsuit.
Lawing also briefly discussed the upcoming “What Your Kids Don’t Want You To Know” event scheduled for April 7 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. All of the SROs in Greene County and Greeneville City Schools plan to attend, Lawing said, so that parents have an opportunity that has been missed during the pandemic to meet the SROs and learn more about issues from drugs to troubling social media trends. The presentation is open to parents and guardians from both districts, and lawing said a variety of resources will be available including those related to mental health.
“Parents always say, ‘I wish I knew what was on social media or the types of drugs or the difference between leaf marijuana and oils,” Lawing said. “That is what we’re trying to do is give parents a baseline to have that hard conversation at home.”
In other business during Thursday’s meeting, the board updated the district’s discipline form to reflect the vape policy changes and add wording to the level V offense list, punishable with a full year’s expulsion, to include “threats of mass violence” in addition to bomb threats.
The board also approved bids for paving to start Monday at South Greene Middle School, the Glenwood Educational Center and North Greene High School and for new playground equipment for Doak Elementary School. McLain said the school has raised the $51,000 on its own in recent years for the new equipment.
Additionally the board approved requests for quotations from local architect Dave Wright and Daniel Coffey with Azimuth Engineering related to work on an addition at Chuckey-Doak Middle School and district-wide HVAC renovations.
McLain said it is not typically required for the board to approve an RFQ in order to hire an architect or engineer, but it is a federal requirement since Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are helping to cover the projects.
For the CDMS addition, which will eliminate the need for a mobile unit outside the school used for some classes, McLain said $1.4 million in ESSER funds and already-approved funds for capital projects will be used.
For the HVAC work, which has been ongoing, McLain said ESSER funds helped get some schools’ heating and air systems updated already, and $4 million in ESSER 3.0 funds will cover updates at the remaining schools.
“When we get these complete, our oldest HVAC would be at West Greene High School, and that’s no more than seven or eight years old, so it’s great that we’re able to do this,” McLain said. “We just completed some of our schools using ESSER, and now we’re setting aside $4 million. We’re not asking for a tax increase or any more money, and we’ll have the majority of our sites complete by 2024.”
He said Wright and Coffey have both worked with the district on other projects in the past.
The board also approved an updated academic calendar for the upcoming school year with a professional development day for teachers moved two weeks forward, a request for West and North Greene middle schools to co-op for boys’ golf, and an updated memorandum of understanding between the board and district employees which reflects current board members and is valid for 2022-25. The board recognized spelling bee winners, the regional Twenty Under 20 award winner from South Greene High School Grant Freeark, North Greene High School teacher Olivia Super, who is involving her class in NASA research, and several teachers involved in a regional education consortium.
The board will next meet on April 28 at the Greene Technology Center.