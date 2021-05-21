The Greene County Schools Family Resource Center’s Giving Week begins Sunday. It will run for a full week, finishing on May 30.
The fundraising initiative is supported by Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools, and Modern Woodmen, which is providing a $2,500 matching grant, according to a news release from Greene LEAF.
The Greene County Schools Family Resource Center is available to all students and their families in the Greene County School District. The program works closely with school staff and community organizations, such as United Way, focusing on eliminating barriers that hinder family well-being and the social, personal, physical and academic well-being of students, the release said.
The program provides support directly to families in need of food, clothing, shelter and other basic needs as well as referral to other community agencies in order to keep students in school and achieving academic progress.
All funds raised will support the Family Resource Center through Greene LEAF, the release said.
According to Family Resource Center Director Alisha Ricker, a $10 donation can provide school supplies for one student, while an $11 gift can provide one food box. A gift of $120 can provide food through the Food for Kids Backpack program for one year.
“Students face many trials which are no fault of their own, but working together we can make a difference in their academic and life success,” said Ricker.
Donations may be made to Greene LEAF, P.O. Box 1253, Greeneville, TN 37744, or may be made online at greeneleaf.org or on the Greene LEAF facebook page.
Family Resource Centers were established in 1993 to address the potential risk factors within home and community environments that impede or create barriers to a child’s ability to learn and grow successfully, the release said. Potential risk factors include poverty, hunger, homelessness, abuse, neglect, poor health, mental illness, substance abuse and family conflict. Family Resource Centers network with community organizations to coordinate problem-solving and goal-setting processes with parents while assisting them in creating a supportive environment to meet the needs of their children.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.