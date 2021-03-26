Greene County Schools is the latest Tennessee school district to join the mass action lawsuit against Juul Laboratories over the vaping product manufacturer’s alleged deliberate marketing of its products to children.
Juul Labs is accused of intentionally marketing its nicotine-heavy products to children through targeted advertisements online and on child-friendly television networks, fraudulently implying that the products are safe and attracting children to flavored vapes. The company is also accused of making it easier for children to purchase the products online by bypassing the legal age requirement for purchase.
The lawsuit seeks to hold Juul Labs accountable for those actions and to secure funding for resources for school systems to deal with the issue of students vaping.
“They intentionally marketed their products to children, they knew their product was being used by children and they profited greatly off of that,” attorney William Shinoff of Frantz Law Group told the school board.
Based in California, Frantz Law Group is representing school systems across the country in the litigation after it began in California in 2019.
Shinoff said he is now representing over 250 school systems in 21 states and that, after a month of presenting to districts in Tennessee, where Frantz Law Group is partnered with Tennessee-based Lewis Thomason, about 12 had joined. That number includes Greeneville City Schools, which joined in February after Shinoff presented to the city school board via Zoom. Shinoff visited Greene County to give his presentation in person on Thursday.
“The focus is on deterrence, support and education,” Shinoff said of the lawsuit, which he said is being considered a public nuisance claim due to the widespread issues with children vaping.
Resources the law firm is seeking to provide funding to school systems for include vape smoke detectors for school bathrooms, which Shinoff said are effective at deterring in-school vaping but are expensive at a cost of $3,000-$5,000 per bathroom to install.
Shinoff said educational programs on the harms of vaping could also be funded through the litigation, as well as 5-10 years worth of funding for additional supervisory and counseling staff to deter students from vaping and support them through social-emotional issues associated with nicotine addiction.
He said Frantz Law Group will work with each district it represents to determine individual needs, and that it will be looking at expenses previously incurred, including staff time spent on discipline.
“Vaping has become a major issue with discipline, and if you go and speak to your principals at your middle schools and high schools, you’ll hear how much of their time is being spent dealing with that issue,” Shinoff said. “What we do is we have experts who are economists who will then go and say, ‘this is how much taxpayer funds have been spent dealing with this to date.’”
Frantz Law Group is also seeking for marketing rules applied to tobacco companies to apply to vaping products and for flavored pods, most of which have been removed from the market by Juul, to be permanently banned.
Shinoff said there is no cost for districts to join the lawsuit, and as a contingency fee-based lawsuit, Frantz Law Group would only be owed if a settlement is reached for the districts. Fees are 20% if the settlement is reached within six months, or 25% if it is reached after that.
Shinoff told the board that a trial date has been set for February, 2022, that the judge is serious about the charges and that Frantz Law Group is pursuing a criminal charge of racketeering.
OTHER ACTION
The Greene County Board of Education also approved the purchase of a .77 acre lot on Chuckey Doak Road, adjacent to Chuckey Doak High School’s football field, for $50,000.
Chuckey Doak High School Principal Steven Broyles discussed the lot with the board in December. He said it would be used to create additional parking for school and school athletic events, as well as a pedestrian-only area for traffic safety.
The board voted in December to allow Broyles and Director of Schools David McLain to negotiate for the lot and approved the $50,000 for the purchase in capital requests.
On Thursday the board also voted to authorize McLain to make purchases through cooperative purchasing agency Sourcewell, approved an updated athletic insurance form for students participating in school sports, multiple budget amendments and adjustments as well as obsolete or end-of-life technology items designated for surplus.
The board also heard multiple reports including one from Special Education Supervisor Dr. Melinda Pruitt and Jennifer Douthat, who has been working with the district’s Bridges to Success program. The Bridges program aims to provide pre-employment skills to special education students through contract work with local industries, which they are paid for, Pruitt and Douthat explained.
Douthat said in addition to the two current contracts with Artizan and Sumi Riko, she has been looking into the possibility of adding an auto detailing program at the Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center, where the Bridges program is currently the only one housed, next to the Greene Technology Center. She said there is already an area onsite that would suit the program well.
“I feel like, at the end of the day, if we could add one more concept, we could get to where these kids could all make minimum wage through working in that program,” Douthat said. “That’s the end goal: to get them to where they are successful, they feel they accomplished something and they get paid for the work they do.”
McLain praised Douthat’s work with the program and said the district would work with attorney Roger Woolsey to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for the board to sign.
“She’s not stagnant, and she wants to grow the program,” McLain said. “Everything that she is using is an area in her department. She has done a great job, and we appreciate that.”
McLain also said in his monthly director’s report he was happy to announce after conversations with Jerry Young, president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown, that he hopes to have an MOU for the board to consider in April related to industrial maintenance, cosmetology and HVAC programs, which he said would be a dual enrollment opportunity with TCAT, at the Thomas Howard McNeese Educational Center.
“We also hope to put our masonry program and carpentry program in that building, as well, so we’re very excited about that,” McLain said.
McLain also announced that the district is expecting about $14.7 million in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds through the American Rescue Plan act. He emphasized those funds are not operating funds and should not be used for recurring expenses. He said they should be used for pandemic-related costs and learning loss, but that there were questions as to what specifically the funding can go towards.
“We hope to have a budget ready for the board to approve within the next few months,” McLain said. “I’d also like to say there’s still a lot of unanswered questions in reference to how these funds can be spent.”
The board will meet next on April 22, at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center.