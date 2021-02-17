Greene County Schools will operate on a two hour delay Thursday morning due to a forecast calling for snow, Director of Schools David McLain announced Wednesday evening.
Extended School Program (ESP) at Doak Elementary, Mosheim Elementary and South Greene High schools will be on a regular schedule, as will Central Office.
A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday morning, with a mixture of rain, snow, sleet, and possibly freezing rain predicted over Wednesday night.
The National Weather Services forecasts the wintry mix will transition to rain in the early morning. Accumulation of one or two inches of snow is possible overnight, according to the forecast.