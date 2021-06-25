Greene County Schools has received approval from the Tennessee Department of Education for its online program of study to be implemented in the fall, Director of Schools David McLain announced Thursday during the June school board meeting.
It will replace the virtual program developed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We will have around 130 students attending online,” McLain told the board.
Of that number, he said 30 are at the elementary school level, 32 are in grades six through eight and 58 in grades nine through 12.
Due to a Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) policy change, McLain said those students will be allowed to participate in school sports in person.
He also announced that the district expects to receive $14.72 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Twenty percent of that has to be used for learning loss,” he said.
He added that a stakeholders meeting will be called in July, although the school board does not have a July meeting scheduled, to discuss possible uses for that funding. The application for the funding including requests for uses must be returned by Aug. 27, he said.
During the meeting the board approved an Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) grant in the amount of $100,000 to cover salary and benefits for a special education intervention coach, a new progress monitoring tool and training for special education teachers.
Special Education Supervisor Dr. Melinda Pruitt explained that those resources were determined necessary through an analysis funded in a previous grant.
“We felt like the progress monitoring tool we were using wasn’t giving us the in-depth data we needed. The teachers didn’t all know how to use the data to turn it into goals for the students, what they need and what they need to work on,” Pruitt explained. “We felt like we needed a better tool, so we got some proposals and asked about what kind of data we could get on special education, and we are going to get that new tool.”
AimswebPlus is the tool the district decided to purchase.
Pruitt said the intervention coach will train teachers on how to use it.
The board also approved a second grant in the amount of about $14,200 to purchase instructional supplies and materials related to occupational therapy and sensory issues. That funding will also fund substitute teachers for nine teachers for three days each so that those county schools teachers may complete professional development courses for the National Association of Education of Young Children.
The board also approved two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for special education services during the 2021-22 school year with the Tennessee School for the Blind and Tennessee School for the Deaf.
Pruitt said the relationship between the district and the schools has been in place, but the state recently began to require written MOUs.
The board also approved a revision to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) budget for 2021 to purchase a viewfinder for an architecture and construction program at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center at a cost of just under $2,000. The funding will be transferred from other line items labeled professional development and other supplies and materials.
The board also approved:
- Bids for teacher computers including a Dell engineering desktop workstation at a cost of about $1,300 and 14 Acer laptops at the cost of about $770 each
- A CTE Carl Perkins Grant budget for the upcoming year which includes allocations for the Greene Technology Center, industry certifications, required teacher professional development and professional development-related travel
- Consolidated Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and IDEA budgets and applications for the upcoming year
- In-category budget changes related to summer learning camps which took place in June
- An amendment to align the early childhood funds budget for 2021 with budgetary needs
- Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding applications to reimburse applicable costs incurred in the 2020-21 school year
- An updated policy related to bids and quotations which updates the dollar amount of the cost of supplies, materials, equipment and contractual services that require a competitive bid process from $10,000 to $25,000, in compliance with changes in state law that take effect in July
- The board’s annual planning calendar including meetings scheduled for the 2021-22 school year
- An amendment to the
- general purpose budget to align budget categories with actual expenses
- A capital fund budget amendment to reflect a bond payment of $250,000
- Non-faculty coaches for 2021-22