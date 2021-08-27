Retired Senior Volunteer Program Coordinator Heather Smith hands two gift bags to a senior volunteer. The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, as part of its Retired Senior Volunteer Program, recognized senior volunteers in Greene County at a drive through event at the First Church of God on Tuesday. Smith, Community Services Assistant Director Shounda Stevenson, and Human Development Agency Marketing Administrative Specialist Becky Acito were joined by Mayor Kevin Morrison in recognizing Greene County’s senior volunteers. The program has 140 senior volunteers in Greene County who have provided 18,730 volunteer hours to the community.