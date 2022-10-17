Two weeks after Kermit Stallard finished sanding the stock and grouting grooves into his .410 Savage shotgun forestock handle, someone shattered his basement window and stole it.
The burglary occurred in July of 1990 at Stallard’s Fall Branch home. Two weeks ago, on Sept. 29, deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department returned the gun to Stallard.
“I really never thought I’d see it again,” Stallard said.
Returning guns, even after more than 30 years, is routine for the sheriff’s department, said Angie Weems, evidence technician of the Criminal Investigations Division and sex offender compliance officer.
“I report guns all the time,” Weems said.
She noted how the search was conducted through the National Crime Information Center, which uses a computer index to track evidence. The sheriff’s department works with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives so that they can search for the original serial numbers and names.
Weems said the gun was recovered in Virginia at an estate sale. The gun was taken to a pawn shop where they ran the tags/serial number on the gun (which Stallard said he engraves on all of his guns). It was flagged as stolen.
Weems spoke about how much she values taking found stolen property to individuals but that on this occasion she had to deal with another obligation within the sheriff's department. So she had Detective Robert Livingston take the gun out to Stallard’s home.
Weems highlighted how it is common for stolen guns to make a complex path before ever returning back, if they do, to the rightful owner.
“Guns get stolen and they go through 100 hands before they turn up,” Weems said.
“It’s home now, not a scratch on it,” Stallard said, as he held up the firearm into the light coming through his porch awning.
Stallard said he took pride in restoring the gun to mint condition when he first purchased it. It took three months for him to refinish the wood and clean out the inside of the barrels to make them, “shine like a nickel.”
Along with the .410 double barrel, a rifle and a .22 pistol was stolen back in 1990. Those are missing to this day.
Stallard said he has some idea who stole it, though he would not name anyone specifically. He said there was an individual he knew years back who had stolen guns from other people he was in mutual connection with.
It remains uncertain who stole the gun as the individual in whose estate sale it was sold and the individual who bought it at the estate sale were several hands down the line of all those who had possession of the weapon.
Stallard held the gun up and pointed to the wood that he said took him hours per day to grind down to a smooth finish to reach its dark, polished mahogany color. The gun did not, in fact, have a scratch on it. Stallard said whoever took it must have hidden it in a closet because it was as perfect looking as the last day he saw it.
Thanks to Weems and the deputies who returned the weapon, that day did not remain Stallard's last forever.
“I don’t like them to sit on a shelf forever,” Weems said.
Stallard spoke in great appreciation and praised the efforts made to return his gun.
“I want to thank all of those involved in the sheriff's department,” Stallard said.