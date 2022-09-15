Deputy Billy Walters is a leader in the Greene County’s school resource officer Program.
Walters has worked for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for 11 years and has been an SRO for just under two years.
Last month, he attended L.E.A.D. training in Anderson County, with seven other officers. L.E.A.D stands for “Law Enforcement Against Drugs.” The instruction is part of the C.E. Mendez Foundation’s “Too Good For Drugs” program.
According to the program’s website, the goals for this curriculum are to help students address and identify the risks of alcohol, tobacco, prescription drugs and other substances by developing effective modes of communication and decision-making competency. As Walters puts it, this program helps teach students K-12 on how to start making better life decisions and helps them be more aware of the risks substances pose.
Another aspect to the program, Walters said, was to encourage students to begin a “foundation for their future.”
Teddy Lawing, supervisor of the county SRO program, weighed in on the training Walters went through. Lawing said Walters is now only one of a few people in the country who are trained to instruct L.E.A.D. to other officers. According to Lawing, all of the SROs in Greene County, besides the newest hire, are trained to instruct the L.E.A.D. program to students, but Walters is the sole officer who is trained to instruct other officers on how to teach the “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum.
According to Lawing, the motive to teach the L.E.A.D. program, and not a similar drug awareness program such as D.A.R.E, came from a decision made by Sheriff Wesley Holt in 2018.
“L.E.A.D. goes more into the detail of not just drugs but talks to kids about making good friends, on how to be a good friend and in making good decisions,” Lawing said.
Lawing said the students begin the “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum in the fifth grade, then transition back into the program during seventh grade, and then again during ninth grade.
Walters teaches this program every day to a class of seventh-graders at South Greene Middle School. Walters described the curriculum as a “wake up call.” The program consists of a roleplaying model where students go through games and take turns reacting to various scenarios regarding the dangers of drugs and other substances. Each session lasts about 45 minutes. The curriculum consists of 10 weeks’ worth of training per school year.
Walters has been at the middle school for a year and a half. He said the program has gotten easier and has resonated with the kids more the longer he has been there and the more he is able to build a rapport with them.
He said the feedback from students is generally positive, though split 75-25, where 75% of the students enjoy the program and apply themselves to the training but 25% might not be fully enthusiastic.
The program goes beyond being a single fact-driven information session for students. Lawing highlights the interactive aspect to the curriculum and the life lessons that are taught through it such as being a responsible individual. He highlighted that L.E.A.D. brings back face-to-face communication, something Lawing said was lost during the pandemic for many students.
“A lot of stuff we are teaching through L.E.A.D., kids might not get at home,” Lawing said, “It gets them talking to one another, it gets the human interaction back.”
As the school year progresses, Walters spoke about how much the kids begin to adhere to the curriculum. He highlighted the students’ interaction with one of the characters named Rubert, who makes bad decisions in the L.E.A.D. manual that he teaches.
“Whenever we are walking through the hallways, sometimes the kids will walk by me and say, ‘Im not being a Rubert today,’” Walters said.
With Walters’ new certification, it opens up the door for more SRO officers to be trained on the L.E.A.D program curriculum in the future.