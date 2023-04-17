GREENEVILLE – About 60 high school students from Greene County recently spent the day at Tusculum University absorbing the collegiate atmosphere and expanding their knowledge in classes taught by professors, administrators and students from the higher education institution.
The university held the 2023 Old Oak Workshops Friday in the state-of-the-art Meen Center. The participants, who came from Chuckey-Doak, West Greene and South Greene high schools, also had an opportunity to tour the campus and enjoy lunch in the Tusculum cafeteria, according to a news release.
“These workshops bring local high school students to campus so they get a feel for what it’s like to go to college at Tusculum,” said Vicky Johnson Bós, associate professor of English, who led the event. “They also showcase our fabulous professors. We have some of the most dedicated, intelligent creative people in the world to teach our students. We want more and more students to come from this area. I am an alumna who came from this area, and this is one of the ways that I really enjoy giving back.”
Tusculum taught 13 classes during the workshops on a wide range of subjects. They included journals and travel writing, video games as a business, archaeological artifacts, outdoor drawing, scriptwriting/performance and mathematical art.
Those who led the sessions were: Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president; Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs; Bill Bledsoe, assistant professor art and design; Avery Carper, Ashley Forbes, Cristine Moore and Adrian Robinson, psychology students; Dr. Nick Davidson, chair of the Sport Management Department; Tate Haugen, Nicholas Law and Zachary Mitchell, English students; Dr. Wei Hu, assistant professor of mathematics; Dr. Angela Keaton, professor of history; Frank Mengel, instructor of theater and technical director; Jill Oberfeitinger, director of advising; Holly Ratcliff, instructor of English; Dr. Miriam Stroder, dean of the College of Education, and Dr. Peggy Goodson-Rochelle, associate professor of education; Kelsey Trom, associate professor of English.
Tusculum has held the workshops for several years in association with Old Oak Festival weekend. The Old Oak Festival will be held on campus Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.
“I’m super appreciative of the faculty, staff and Tusculum students who participated in this event,” Johnson Bós said. “I thought it was wonderful this year that we were able to include our students to share their knowledge.”
Greene County students periodically come to Tusculum in groups to examine the campus and participate in events.
“We are thrilled when local students choose to continue their education at Tusculum,” Hummel said. “Greene County students excel when they enroll at Tusculum because they are mentored by expert faculty and they receive personal attention from our dedicated staff within a caring Christian environment.
“A Tusculum education is outstanding and affordable. In fact, all students who receive a full Pell grant and the Tennessee HOPE scholarship are ‘Pioneer 100,’ meaning 100% of their tuition is covered. All other incoming undergraduate students from Greene County are eligible for up to an additional $2,000 gap scholarship. This enables their academic dreams to come true. Local students are more likely to remain and contribute to the local economy in the future.”
More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu .