A Greene County teenager shot during a domestic altercation in Jefferson County this week has died, Greeneville City Schools officials said Friday.
Teagan Welch, 16, was one of two local residents shot during the altercation at a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 81. Her stepfather, the Rev. Kenny Cook, also suffered a gunshot wound and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday.
A third person involved in the Monday afternoon altercation, 47-year-old Christopher Ray Welch of Harriman, was shot and died at the scene.
Teagan Welch had been hospitalized since the shooting. Greeneville City Schools released the following statement Friday:
“The Greeneville City School District community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved Greeneville High School students today. Teagan Welch, 11th grade student, was loved by her classmates, her teachers, her principals, and the entire GHS staff. Teagan was a standout member of the Pride of the Greene Devils Band and a cherished member of the GHS Bowling Team. Numerous supports have been put into place for GHS students, faculty, and staff as they grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Teagan’s family and friends.”
White Pine police have said the shootings occurred during a parental custody exchange. An investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident continues.
Cook is pastor of Mosheim Church of God. He is also a full-time employee at the Greene County Solid Waste Office.
Counseling was available Friday for Greeneville High School students. The school was closed, but students could speak with counselors via a virtual link.
The loss of Teagan Welch is deeply felt in the Greeneville High School community, said Steve Starnes, director of Greeneville City Schools.
School officials learned late Thursday of her passing.
“It’s a tragic event any time we lose one of our students or staff,” Starnes said. “We have several (counseling) supports in place.”
Cook remained in “very critical” condition Friday, White Pine police Chief Chad Cotter said.
Witness interviews connected to the incident are still being conducted.
“This is an active investigation. After it is complete we will meet with the district attorney and get a game plan,” Cotter said.
The case involves difficult circumstances, even for experienced law enforcement officers.
“It’s very sad. It’s a tough one,” Cotter said. “There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”
Police responded to the report of a shooting about 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Pilot Travel Center on Roy Messer Highway, off Interstate 81 Exit 4 in Jefferson County.
Welch was pronounced dead at the scene. Cook and his stepdaughter were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. A fourth person at the scene during the child custody exchange was not injured.
More than 100 people attended a candlelight prayer vigil for Teagan Welch and Kenny Cook Wednesday night at Greeneville High School.
Cook was named pastor of the Mosheim Church of God in 2018. He, his wife Shannon and their daughter Teagan relocated to Greene County from Cleveland, Tenn.