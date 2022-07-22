The Housing Department of the First Tennessee Development District has secured three Tennessee Housing Development Administration HOME Grants for Elizabethton, Greene County, and Mountain City totaling $1.3 million, according to a news release.
Tennessee Housing Development Administration HOME grants are designed to bring substandard housing into compliance with Department of Housing and Urban Development quality standards, as well as local building codes. Examples of eligible work may include plumbing, electrical, foundations, roof replacement or repairs, handicap accessibility, and window and door replacements. The funds are awarded as grants to low-income homeowners who live in the home.
Greene County was awarded $500,000 in grant funding.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison expressed gratitude to the First Tennessee Development District.
“We so much appreciate their hard work, care, and support for Greene County,” Morrison said.
Mayor Jerry Jordan of Mountain City expanded on Morrison’s comments by adding that he “hopes some qualifying homeowners will take advantage of this opportunity to do some needed repairs and or rebuilding to their homes especially since the increase (in cost) of building materials.” Mountain City is slated to receive approximately $315,000 of the total $1.3 million in grant dollars awarded, according to the news release.
The First Tennessee Development District Housing Department, led by First Tennessee Development District’s Director of Community Planning, Housing, and Development Bill Forrester, applied for the grants in the spring of 2022, according to the news release. With funds now secured, Forrester and his staff will recruit contractors to complete the work.
“We’ve been fortunate to have excellent general contractors participate in this program over the years,” said Forrester, “but we always need more; it is rewarding for any local contractor on several levels, obviously there is the financial incentive, but several have told me they like to give back to their community.”
Any contractor interested in participating in this round of HOME grant funded building can contact Forrester for more details at bforrester@ftdd.org or 423-722-5099.
The First Tennessee Development District is one of nine regional organizations in the state that carries out general and comprehensive planning and development activities for local governments. The mayors from the eight counties and twenty municipalities that comprise the district, as well as industrial and legislative representatives, serve on the board of directors and provide direction to the staff as they serve the region through planning, coordination and technical assistance.