The Greene County government will accept operational control of the former Takoma hospital campus on Nov. 17, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
This means that the county will become responsible for the general maintenance of the building and the mowing of the grounds.
The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee authorized the appropriation of $350,000 to the County Buildings Department during its meeting Wednesday.
That $350,000 will be used to fund utilities and maintenance of the Takoma facility for the fiscal year ending in June 2022.
The Greene County Commission will also have to approve the funding at its meeting on Nov. 15.
The Greene County Commission voted to purchase the former Takoma Hospital building from Ballad Health during its August meeting.
The building, off Asheville Highway, will be the new headquarters for county officials and their offices.
The county will pay Ballad $3 million for the former hospital campus, which is about 8.4 acres in size. An additional $3.5 million in renovations are also planned for the building.
The purchase will be paid for with proceeds from a $10 million bond. The county will also sell the old Courthouse Annex building.
Ballad Health will pay the county $500,000 to rent the fourth floor of the building for the next three years. The Strong Futures program will be housed there until the conclusion of those three years, after which Ballad would cease renting the floor and vacate the building entirely.
The 110,000-square-foot building will be the new home for most county offices. All offices that are currently in the Greene County Courthouse Annex, including the UT Extension Office, will move to the former Takoma Hospital. The Greene County Schools Central Office will also move into the building. Most of the Sheriff’s Department offices would move to the new building to allow for part of the current Sheriff’s Department to be converted to a minimum security prison. Morrison and commissioners hope this will solve the issue of space at the jail for at least the next 10 or 20 years.
OTHER BUSINESS
The committee approved:
- the appropriation of $211,000 for the purchase of a new ambulance;
- a resolution authorizing $13,630 from the Circuit Court Restricted Fund Balance to be used for the purchase of computer and data processing equipment for the Circuit Court Clerk’s office; and
- a resolution appropriating $30,000 from the Sheriff’s Department Restricted Fund Balance to purchase computer and camera monitoring for the workhouse and radios for a cruiser.
All appropriations will go before the Greene County Commission at its Nov. 17 meeting.