The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership has released the newest edition of the Greeneville/Greene County Tourism Guide. The Tourism Guide is the definitive resource for both tourists and locals to learn more about this region, the agency said in a news release.
“We are pleased to release our 2020-2021 Greeneville/Greene County Visitor Guide and locator maps”, stated Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership. “The guide’s purpose is to promote the offerings and availability of attractions, lodging and outdoor recreation in our area and is the sole fulfillment piece for the thousands of inquiries we receive each year through our marketing campaign.”
“It is our responsibility and duty to our community and tourist development to create a comprehensive guide that includes our attractions and lodging facilities in a collateral piece that accurately depicts all that prospective tourists and those seeking to relocate are looking for in a destination,” says Kinser.
The Tourism Department thanked the following advertisers for participating in the visitor guide: Broyles General Store and Emporium, City Garage Car Museum, Creamy Cup, Greeneville Antique Market, Main Street: Greeneville Tours, Memory Lane Bed and Breakfast, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Quality Inn of Greeneville, Round Table Offices, The General Morgan Inn, The Greeneville Reds.
More information about the Greeneville/Greene County Tourism Guide can be found at www.VisitGreenevilleTN.com’s website. To order visitor guides and locator maps, contact Kinser at tkinser@greenecop.com or call the Partnership office at 423-638-4111.