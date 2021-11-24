The formation of the Greene County-Tusculum-Greeneville Industrial Development Board was officially approved Tuesday during a joint meeting of the Greene County Commission, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners, and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board's purpose will be to jointly govern and possibly develop 336 acres of undeveloped property on land that is part of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum. The State of Tennessee will only consider granting rights to an industrial development board, and not to any of the municipalities on their own.
An industrial development board also had to be formed in order for the property to be eligible for any development grant funding or other assistance, according to Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor.
The formation of the board does not commit any of the municipalities to any course of action or payment.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison made it clear to those at the meeting that there was no expenditure of taxpayer funds for the formation of the board.
The mayor of each respective government board called their members to order to begin the joint meeting.
Each of the three governmental boards unanimously approved the formation of the industrial development board after being called to order.
The new board will consist of nine members. Three of those nine members will be Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, and Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley.
To fill the six remaining spots on the board, each of the three governments will approve two members to appoint to the board. Greene County will approve two members, Greeneville will approve two members, Tusculum will approve two members.
The remaining members could be any resident of Greene County. They do not have to serve on any of the three governmental boards to qualify for a position on the IDB.
The members of the industrial development board will be approved by each board at their later individual meetings, not at a joint meeting.
A portion of the Tusculum Trail is in part of the of the property that the board may consider developing. However, regardless of the development, the trail will remain in some form.
"The Tusculum Trail will be incorporated into any potential development at the property, even if it needs to be reengineered," Taylor said.