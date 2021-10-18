Five United Way agencies opened their doors to the public Saturday as the organization held its first Tour of Hope.
The tour served as a way for the United Way to showcase the organizations it supports in Greene County.
Five organizations that receive financial support from the United Way hosted open house events for the public at each of their locations.
Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Opportunity House, Greene County YMCA, and Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen took part in the event. Each agency provided tours of their facilities and visits with their staffs on Saturday.
The United Way began its annual fundraising campaign in September, and used the Tour of Hope to provide a safer way for the public, in small groups, to see the organizations the agency supports as concerns persist about the continued spread of COVID-19.
The United Way does not directly provide community service. It funds local organizations that have the capacity to provide community services.
The United Way of Greene County was formed in 1958-1959 and has raised nearly $23 million since its founding.