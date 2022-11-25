United Way of Greene County is celebrating Giving Tuesday this year with a new way for people to donate to the organization and those it serves.
United Way of Greene County will take part in Giving Tuesday, a day celebrating generosity, on Tuesday through its “Give Greene” online giving day.
It will mark the first time the local United Way has held an online giving fundraiser.
The donation page is currently online at www.givegreene.com and while Tuesday is the launch of the giving campaign, donations can be made now.
United Way of Greene County funds 27 different programs through 23 different organizations, all in Greene County.
“All of our funded agencies were given the opportunity to participate. Se we have 19 different organizations that are participating in this giving day,” Greene County United Way Director Wendy Peay said.
Peay said that typically United Way goes to employers and asks employees to give by way of payroll deductions.
“That has been our bread and butter for United Way of Greene County for 70 years,” Peay said.
However, the pandemic prevented United Way from reaching out personally to many employees and gave United Way an opportunity to come up with new ways to receive donations.
“We have been thinking about how we can improve and diversify our funding models,” Peay said.
Peay hopes the online giving platform that can be shared on social media sites by people and organizations can better appeal to young people who often give to causes through online means and have different giving habits.
“It is a tool for us to reach people that United Way is not reaching currently,” Peay said.
The online giving platform is a new donation vehicle for United Way of Greene County that donors can use to give directly to United Way supported organizations, in addition to United Way itself.
United Way of Greene County supports agencies such as Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, Child Advocacy Center, Greeneville City Schools Family Resource Center and Greene LEAF, the Greene County Schools Foundation.
“Our agencies are the strength of our program. With United Way you can give once and cover everybody. We are very judicious with who gets the dollars. We study financial statements and programs. We really consider it investments in the community by people who give. If you want to make sure your money is being well used, we are your organization. We make sure money gets spent where it needs to get spent. That’s United Way’s calling card,” Peay said. “We really are about making investments that change people’s lives. We fund a lot of different programs with an eye towards improving our community.”
Peay said the United Way and its agencies are looking forward to Giving Tuesday using the new online platform.
“We are super excited about it, and our agencies are super excited about it as well,” Peay said.
Giving Tuesday and “Give Greene” will be a yearly habit for United Way of Greene County, at least for the next three years, and the site will remain active throughout the year as well to receive donations.
“We have committed for the next three years to have this same website. This is the first Giving Tuesday, but we will be doing it next year as well, in addition to all the other exciting things throughout the year that we are going to use the website for,” Peay said. “This is something we want to see if it works. It was a major commitment from our board. We are going to work really had to make it as successful as we can possibly make it.”
Visit www.givegreene.com to give to United Way of Greene County and the agencies it supports.