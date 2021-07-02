Volunteers continue efforts to locate Summer Wells, the 5-year-old girl missing since June 15 from her Hawkins County home.
Greene County volunteers have been among those making a maximum effort to locate the little girl, who was reported missing from the Beech Creek community.
About 120 agencies from a multi-state area have sent volunteers in the search for the little girl, according to the Church Hill Rescue Squad. Between June 15 and last Sunday, there have been 1,150 searchers on the ground who logged 13,800 hours, a news release said.
Among those were members of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
Rescue squad volunteers from Greene County have been to Hawkins County several times in recent weeks, Capt. Kevin “Bucky” Ayers of the rescue squad said.
The first weekend after Summer Wells went missing, members of the rescue squad deployed to the Beech Creek area three times.
“We were staged out of a church there and we went down from the church toward the residence for about a mile in the area they thought she might be in,” Ayers said.
Volunteers from the rescue squad spent the first weekend night looking for the missing girl. They were deployed by Scott Stewart, a captain in the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads Region I vice president.
“We were basically in with our own group. It’s all mountain area, rough terrain and wooded area,” Ayers said.
Twelve members of the rescue squad were part of the first search group, with others participating in subsequent searches.
The rescue squad is always busy with emergencies in Greene County, but members remain willing to help however they can, Ayers said.
“If we get a call again and if we get enough people to go, we’ll go back,” he said. “We want to help if we can. I know there’s lots of volunteers over there who have helped.”
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said last week that deputies have participated in the search for the 5-year-old.
“Yes, we have had officers assist. In addition, many volunteer fire departments and rescue squad members have volunteered their assistance,” Holt said.
Ayers said volunteer firefighters from departments including Mosheim and United also spent time looking for Summer Wells.
Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, said Thursday that on June 18 he and six Mosheim firefighters “searched several hundred of acres along with other agencies throughout the entire day.”
The United Volunteer Fire Department dispatched six volunteers, and a member of the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department also participated in the search.
“A lot of the terrain was very rough getting through but we all made sure to cover every inch of what we was assigned to cover. All searchers done a fantastic job and I know I greatly appreciated every single one of them,” Williamson said.
“We all had a very important job to do and we all wanted to have a good outcome. Unfortunately, we all was unable to find Summer that day, which was very sad for all of us,” he said.
The volunteer searchers “had many fenced-in fields to cross, which made it even that much harder to cross from one area to the next.”
“The heat really took a toll on everyone that searched that day and a lot of the other days also. I respect each and every agency that has came out to search from across Tennessee and other states,” Williamson said.
As of last Sunday, 120 agencies from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina assisted in the search efforts, according to the Church Hill Rescue Squad.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Appalachian Mountain Rescue, Great Smokey Mountain National Park rangers, numerous K-9 Teams and other agencies with specialized search training have participated.
More than 3,000 acres have been searched since Summer Wells went missing.
“The terrain and conditions have exhausted crews both physically and mentally. We are still utilizing local and regional resources, but have called upon and are utilizing resources from middle and west Tennessee along with out-of-state resources to bring a fresh set of eyes and rested bodies,” the Church Hill news release said.
The search has since been scaled back “and efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis as needed and directed from local, state, and federal agencies,” the release said.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad was called in shortly after Summer Wells was reported missing.
“The support that search crews have received from community, Hawkins County, area region, state of Tennessee, and neighboring/other states has been unbelievable and very much appreciated by everyone involved,” a rescue squad social media post said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to search for a pickup truck that had been seen in the area around the time Summer disappeared.
The truck is described as a 1998 to 2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma. It may have a full-bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.
“We want to stress that this individual is not a suspect, but is a potential witness who may have heard or seen something that may help us in our search for Summer,” the TBI said in a statement.
Summer Wells has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants and a pink shirt and may have been barefoot.
Anyone with information about Summer Wells can contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.
Tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.