Eighty local teenagers recently received completion certificates from the Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council Program.
Volunteer logs turned in from the 80 teens totaled 4,460 volunteer hours by Youth Council members for a donation of service to Greeneville and Greene County of over $109,404, according to Leadership Director at the Greene County Partnership Jennifer Wilder.
“We want to congratulate these students for their outstanding participation in this program. Students from all five high schools and Home Life Academy were involved in the program this year, and I want to thank each and every one of them for their selflessness and continued willingness to make Greeneville and Greene County an even better community in which to live," Wilder said. "The citizens of Greeneville and Greene County should be very proud of these students. They are outstanding teenagers and I am very privileged to have the opportunity to work with them.”
The Greene County Youth Council Program is designed to involve high school students in a volunteer capacity for community service work.
According to Wilder, criteria for certification from the program requires students to perform at least 50 hours of volunteer community service. The program also helps members obtain letters of recommendation for scholarships.
The members participated in numerous activities including Gifts for Kids, Boys & Girls Club events, the Parks & Recreation Halloween party, the Greeneville Christmas Parade, the Greeneville Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar, Keep Greene Beautiful Halloween Hustle, Capitol Theatre shows and movies, and other Greene County Partnership events.
The program is open to all high school students and will kick off on July 16 with a service project.
Greene County Youth Council is a program of the Greene County Partnership. For more information or to sign up for the kickoff, contact Wilder at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111.