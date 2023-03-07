The Greene County Youth Leadership Program is designed to introduce high-achieving high school upperclassmen to the various aspects of the community.
Programming will include in-depth sessions on agriculture, heritage and religion, government and law, business and industry, social services, health care and environment, leadership training, and a trip to Nashville, with graduation from the program in April 2024.
"By completing this program, graduates have the chance to become better community leaders with a broader knowledge base about Greeneville and Greene County and its inner workings," said Jennifer Wilder, Leadership director at the Greene County Partnership.
The deadline to return applications to the Greene County Partnership is April 12.
According to Wilder, participants are selected on a criteria based on academic excellence and achievement, school and community involvement, and demonstrated leadership potential.
Applicants must obtain two references and attach a complete high school transcript to the application.
Members of the Greene County Youth Community Action Team Selection Committee will conduct personal interviews with selected applicants, and students will be notified of their decision by mail before the end of this school year.
The program requires a $50 fee. Included in this fee are all costs including the opening retreat, a Youth Leadership shirt, a program notebook, and program expenses.
Greene County Youth Leadership is a program of the Greene County Partnership and is sponsored by Wal-Mart Transportation, AMSEE, and John Deere Power Products.
For more information about Greene County Youth Leadership or to obtain an application, contact Wilder at the Greene County Partnership by phone at 638-4111 or by email at jennifer@greenecountypartnership.net.