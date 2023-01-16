Those serving as Greene County's representatives at the state and federal levels have received their committee assignments.
The committees and subcommittees in Nashville and in Washington, D.C., serve as as the first stops where legislation is formulated and approved before going to the full legislatures.
David Hawk, a Republican, serves Tennessee State House District 5 in the Tennessee State House of Representatives.
State House District 5 includes all of Greene County.
Hawk will be serving on the State House Health Committee and the Finance, Ways and Means Committee. Hawk will also be the chairman of the Health Subcommittee and serve on the Finance, Ways and Means Budget Subcommittee.
"I had formerly been chairing a subcommittee on insurance and the speaker has asked that I take on some of the challenging issues in our health system this year," Hawk said.
Hawk believes that the committee assignments will help him express the interests of State House District 5 and Greene County.
"I am very pleased with the committee assignments that I have received. The most important bill that we deal with each year is the budget document. By being on the budget subcommittee I am a part of every part of the conversation dealing with the budget," Hawk said. "Being chairman of the health subcommittee will help me have an impact on some of the pressing healthcare issues facing our state and that affect the district."
Steve Southerland, a Republican who represents Tennessee Senate District 9 in the Tennessee State Senate, also received his committee assignments.
Greene County is in Tennessee Senate District 9.
Southerland was reappointed chairman of the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources committee. The appointment was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally on Thursday.
"Steve Southerland has been an exemplary chairman," McNally said in a press release. "He understands the subject matter and provides excellent leadership for the committee and staff. I look forward to his continued good work."
The committee’s scope includes review of legislation related to Tennessee’s hunting and fishing laws, state parks, energy conservation, agriculture, forestry, preservation of natural resources and fostering the state’s tourism industry.
"I appreciate the continued confidence placed in me to lead this committee," Southerland said in the press release. "Agriculture is the largest economic sector in the state and the industry is still emerging. I look forward to advancing policies which help our rural communities and this sector to thrive and prosper."
Southerland was also appointed to the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, the Senate Ethics Committee and the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.
"It’s an honor to represent the citizens in District 9," said Southerland. "I will uphold my oath and the constitution. I also look forward to working with the citizens I represent, Governor Lee and my colleagues in the legislature to improve opportunities for all Tennesseans."
Diana Harshbarger, a Republican representing Tennessee's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, also recently received her committee assignment.
Greene County is included in the 1st U.S. House District.
Harshbarger has been appointed to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
"The Energy and Commerce Committee is at the forefront of all issues and policies powering America’s economy, including our global competitive edge in energy, technology, and health care," a press release from Harshbarger's office said. "It is the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and is vested with the broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee. It is responsible for matters including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce, among others."
Harshbarger noted that she was "honored" with the committee assignment.
"I am honored to receive a spot on what many consider the best committee in Congress. The Committee's broad jurisdiction will afford me an opportunity to address a number of issues facing Tennesseans," Harshbarger said in the press release. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to unleash American energy production, reboot our economy, and return free-market principles to our healthcare system."