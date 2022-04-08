Both of Greene County’s representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly support keeping the swimming pool open at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone.
Tennessee 9th District Sen. Steve Southerland and Tennessee 5th District Rep. David Hawk both represent Greene County in the Tennessee General Assembly, and both say they oppose the closure of the swimming pool.
“I support keeping our pools open and am working to do everything that I can to keep them from being closed. Hopefully, we can come up with a solution to save our pools by this fall,” Southerland said.
Tennessee State Parks officials announced in December their intention to permanently close the swimming pool at David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park is one of five parks in the region where the state plans to close swimming pools, with a total of 10 being slated for closure across the state. All of the pools were closed in 2020 and 2021 due to complications related to COVID-19. Reopening the pools is unfeasible, according to the state, due to aging facilities — the pool at David Crockett Birthplace State Park is 46 years old — declining visitation pre-COVID 19 and high expenses.
“The swimming pools at these parks require major maintenance upgrades while usage continues to decline. We believe it is unfair to Tennessee taxpayers for the state to continue to invest in these swimming pools with rising costs and declining visitation,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in December.
According to Southerland, dialogue about the pools is ongoing in Nashville.
“Many of the legislators from East Tennessee met with the commissioner over the parks and tried to halt the closures of the pools in state parks. The commissioner has agreed to work with us to review all possibilities this fall to see what options we have to keep the pools open,” Southerland said.
Southerland said the swimming pools are important assets to the parks.
“I understand that these pools are very important to our parks, especially for parks with campgrounds. Many people will look for a park that has a campground and a pool for the children,” Southerland said.
For Hawk, keeping the pool open at David Crockett Birthplace State Park is a challenge that he is familiar with, but he says that this time around the threat of closure is more serious.
“I have been successful in keeping this pool from being removed from the property for the past ten years, but this new effort will take a united effort from citizens to contact Governor Lee, in order to keep a pool at this Limestone area park. The phone number to Governor Lee’s office is 615-741-2001,” Hawk said.
Even if the pool is not reopened this year at the local park, Hawk wants to make sure it is not completely removed so that the option of reopening the pool can remain.
“The ask at this moment is that the pool at least not be removed, so we can continue to advocate for an eventual re-opening there,” Hawk said.
A new bill may also help keep the pools from closing by bringing in additional funding.
“Over the past few years, we have invested over $3 million in David Crockett Birthplace State Park to upgrade the campgrounds and to ensure that the park is historically accurate,” Southerland said. “I also passed SB 2418 to create the State Parks Hospitality Maintenance and Improvement Fund. The bill would require at least 2 percent of the gross revenue created by park facilities to be deposited into the fund each fiscal year. This bill is trying to help the parks be self-sufficient and less prone to maintenance and improvement backlogs which could positively influence the conversations around plans for the pools that we are working to save.”
The bill Southerland mentions has passed through the Tennessee Senate, but still must be consented to by the Tennessee House of Representatives.