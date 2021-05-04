Greene County recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 11 new virus cases Saturday through Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state Health Department recorded one death Saturday and one Monday, bringing to 155 the number of Greene County residents who have died from the virus during the pandemic.
The agency, which no longer provides the daily updates on weekends, reported eight new cases Saturday, none Sunday and three Monday.
As of Monday, the county had 85 active cases of the virus, according to the state agency.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations by appointment are still available for those who prefer it.
For answers to questions or help scheduling a vaccination, residents can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The line is staffed 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vaccines are also offered at many local pharmacies.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people ages 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine is currently authorized for people ages 18 and older. Those 16 and 17 should call the local health department to check vaccine manufacturer before arriving.
Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast county health departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Those sites, which include pharmacies, should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.