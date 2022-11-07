featured Greene Gets Medieval At Appalachian Renaissance Faire By Spencer Morrell Staff Writer Nov 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 A blue lance shatters as knights joust during a match on Saturday afternoon at the Appalachian Renaissance Faire in northern Greene County. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell The royal court, in the foreground, stands across from a crowd of hundreds as a jousting tournament gets underway at the Appalachian Renaissance Faire on Saturday. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell An elf practices his combat moves on a dummy during the Appalachian Renaissance Faire. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell Tuatha Dea was one of many musical acts that enchanted guests of the Appalachian Renaissance Faire throughout the weekend. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell Knights and squires trade blows during a combat demonstration at the Appalachian Renaissance Faire. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell A knight speaks with his fans after his joust at the Appalachian Renaissance Faire. Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell A knight in shining armor gets ready for a joust.knight armor.JPG Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell Over 40 vendors attended the faire, selling wares, many handmade, to attendees.vendors.JPG Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell The royal court of the duke and duchess watch over their subjects as the joust begins at the Renaissance Faire.kings court.JPG Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Medieval times returned to Greene County on Saturday afternoon, in the form of the Appalachian Renaissance Faire.The sixth annual faire was held at at 520 Doc Hawkins Road in northern Greene County on Saturday and Sunday.Hundreds of attendees, many of whom were dressed in medieval garb and Renaissance regalia, gathered at the event to enjoy medieval minstrels and jousting tournaments.The faire took place in the fictional town of Faire Crossing in the year 1585, and featured dukes and duchesses and lords and ladies.The event was previously held in Piney Flats. However, two years ago, it was moved to its current, larger location in Greene County.Over 40 vendors peddled their wares at the faire, ranging from handmade crafts to foods.Axe throwing, combat demonstrations, weight throws, and medieval melodies of all kinds were featured at the event.The large field near Baileyton was transformed with a large wooden gate, a fairy glade, music stages and a jousting field to provide a home for the two days of festivities. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Times Greene County Form Tournament Jousting Heraldry Medieval History Duchess Duke Lord Lady History Commerce Minstrel Event Field Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home Halloween Happenings Draws Residents To Downtown Greeneville Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern