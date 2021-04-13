Greene County recorded its first COVID-19 death since March 30 on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 152 county residents have died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state agency reported, and currently has 146 active cases of the virus.
Meanwhile, Tennessee’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced that it would "pause" distributing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following new guidance from the federal government.
Earlier Tuesday, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual and severe blood clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The FDA commissioner said she expected the pause to last a matter of days.
The move has since sparked several states, including nearby Kentucky, to immediately halt their distribution of the J&J vaccine.
"Our vaccine supply continues to surpass demand and we do not anticipate this shift will impact our efforts to vaccinate as many Tennesseans as possible. We continue to monitor the situation closely," the department said in a statement.
The department added that the pause was part of "necessary precautions" even though reports of the adverse events following the J&J vaccine administration are rare — currently just six cases out of nearly 7 million doses distributed.
Around 318,000 J&J vaccines have been delivered to Tennessee out of the total 4.6 million doses the state has received to date, according to the agency's website.
The state will coordinate with vaccine providers to ensure those seeking the life-saving immunization will have access to those manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna. The vaccine is available in Tennessee to anyone aged 16 or older.
Nearly 30% of Tennessee residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — which is below the national total of 36%.
LOCAL VACCINATIONS
Locally, the Greene County Health Department continues to offer vaccinations by appointment at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.
Tennessee has seen 12,015 COVID-19 related deaths to date as of Tuesday, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. That death count is the 15th highest in the country overall and the 20th highest per capita at 177.5 deaths per 100,000 people.