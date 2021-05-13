The Greene County Health Department will begin vaccinating youth ages 12-15 on Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced in a news release.
The agency plans an all-day clinic with no appointment necessary, according to the news release.
Federal regulators this week authorized health departments and vaccine sites operated by pharmacies to begin vaccinating people in that age group with a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer.
Previously, people seeking vaccinations had to be at least 16 years old.
The Greene County Health Department is conducting a drive-through clinic 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday during which anyone 12 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to the news release. The health department is located at 810 W. Church St. in Greeneville.
The vaccines are free. If it is more convenient, individuals may request appointments online through Vaccinate.tn.gov, or call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. When making an appointment, individuals under the age of 18 should select or request a Pfizer vaccine appointment time.