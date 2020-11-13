A program with its origins in Greene County that helps non-violent offenders in jail break the cycle of arrest and incarceration and transition into the workforce is growing.
The Tennessee Institute of Public Health at the East Tennessee State University College of Public Health has been awarded a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to further expand the Correctional Career Pathways program in Appalachian Tennessee.
The grant total, including from the ARC and other match funding, is more than $300,000.
The first of its kind in the state, the Correctional Career Pathways program began in 2015 in the Greene County Workhouse.
The recidivism rate for inmates who completed the 40-hour CCP program is considerably lower than that in the general inmate population, said Roger Willett, jail and workhouse administrator.
Its success in Greene County prompted other counties to explore developing similar programs.
TNIPH was successful in 2018 and 2019 in creating a framework and technical assistance to replicate the CCP program in Grundy and Scott counties, two “distressed” Appalachian Tennessee counties.
About 230 inmates have completed the CCP classes to date, with about 60% of those working while still incarcerated.
Willett said Friday the Greene County CCP program is on hiatus until the COVID-19 pandemic lessens in severity. That’s also the case in other counties where the program was implemented.
“Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the numbers currently working, since county jails are still on lockdown, but we are adapting to ensure that this important program continues to make a difference in inmates’ lives,” TNIPH Executive Director Ginny Kidwell said in a news release.
The grant announced this week is the second of its kind awarded to TNIPH by the ARC.
The new project, led by Kidwell, will systematically offer funding, leadership, training, infrastructure and recovery services to replicate the CCP program in three additional ARC-designated “distressed” and “at-risk” communities, the news release said.
Funds will be awarded through a region-wide competitive process to eligible communities. Adaptations to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic will be required in the next round, and certain components of the program will require a virtual platform.
The project also includes a new “comprehensive peer recovery component” that will be incorporated into the model in partnership with Ballad Health to address substance use disorder and mental health issues among participating inmates.
Willett said the Greene County CCP program has helped many inmates avoid resuming self-destructive lifestyle choices after being released from jail, and become productive members of the community.
Local partners include SumiRiko Tennessee Inc. and A Services Group LLC temporary staffing, known as ASG.
The last Greene County Workhouse class graduated from the 40-hour program in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic overtook Tennessee.
Willett said the current focus is preventing the spread of the virus within the jail and workhouse and protecting both inmates and the public.
“We’ve been unable to send inmates out to to places like SumiRiko. We will resume when we feel inmates can go safely out in the public,” he said. “We’ve got to really be cautious, too, in the jail and keep it out of there.”
The pandemic has prevented CCP instructors from interacting with inmates, but Willett hopes conditions will improve so those being released from jail are able to take advantage of what the program offers.
“It gives them an opportunity when they’re released to have a structure and a job and to support their family,” he said. “It’s a good program. It’s one of the best programs we’ve started over there, and we really like it.”
In addition to the ARC, partners supporting the expanded TNIPH program are Ballad Health, the ETSU Center for Rural Health Research, the East Tennessee Foundation and the Niswonger Foundation.
“This project raises the profile of prisoner reentry as important public health and economic issues, and not only as criminal justice and corrections matters,” Kidwell said. “Reintegrating inmates as contributing members of society will positively impact the social and economic well-being of participating communities by redirecting money and social capital and by strengthening families.”
Kidwell said that prescription drug abuse “is a pervasive multi-dimensional issue impacting individuals, families and communities.”
“CCP is based on a compassionate formula to empower, not simply punish, inmates through job opportunities and a broad range of interventions to provide increasingly important recovery support services to assist inmates with mental illness, substance abuse or co-occurring disorders,” Kidwell said.
The project team will be led by Kidwell. Project team members include Kristine Bowers, TNIPH evaluator; Dara Young, academic advising coordinator for health sciences in the College of Public Health; Sam Pettyjohn, research assistant professor, Center for Rural Health Research; Kimberly Gass, Greene County Technology Center career counselor; Casey Carringer, director of clinical engagement, Department of Population Health, Ballad Health; and Jason Pritchard, recovery program manager, Department of Population Health, Ballad Health.
The Appalachian Regional Commission is a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state, and local governments.
The Tennessee Institute of Public Health in the ETSU College of Public Health is a lead statewide convener of organizations, agencies and groups designed to build and foster the collaborations necessary to improve population health.
For further information about TNIPH or the project, contact Kidwell at 423-439-4651 or kidwell@etsu.edu.