An online auction to support the Greene County Schools' foundation Greene LEAF will open Monday.
The auction normally occurs in conjunction with the foundation's annual Royal Tea fundraiser, which has been postponed for the second year due to COVID-19 spread, according to a press release from Greene LEAF.
The Royal Tea is rescheduled for April 3, 2022, while the auction will take place throughout the week of Aug. 16.
Bids will open at 8 a.m. on Monday and will close at noon on Aug. 20. All bids will be by email to auction@greeneleaf.org.
High bids will receive email confirmation, the release said, and outbids will also receive an email in the event they would like to bid again. High bids will be announced each morning and evening to provide opportunities for additional bidders.
Auction items range from children’s games and toys, home interior items, sports memorabilia and gift cards to local business gift cards and tickets to area attractions, the release said. Donated items come from sponsors, including Taco Bell, Brumley’s Restaurant, WonderWorks, Marathon Markets, Publix, Xbox, MagiQuest, Oriental Trading, NASCAR Speedpark, Harbor Freight, CVS, Dollar General, American Girl Dolls, Creamy Cup and many more.
Funds raised will support the Greene County Schools Literacy initiatives, the release said. More information including detailed item descriptions can be found at www.greeneleaf.org.
To be added to the daily auction update emailing list, or for more information about Greene LEAF and how to support the foundation's goals, email Greene LEAF Executive Director Suzanne Richey at director@greeneleaf.org.