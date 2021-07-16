Ray S. Harkey, 76, of 1155 Mountain Loop, was killed about 10:30 a.m. Friday when he was thrown from a tractor bush hog on the property, a Greene County Sheriff's Department deputy said in a report.
Harkey’s wife noticed the tractor had not moved for a period of time and went to check on him.
“The tractor had slid off an embankment and appeared to have thrown him off (it), pinning him underneath the mower attached to the tractor,” the report said.
The Greene County Emergency & Rescue Squad and Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded to the scene. EMS confirmed Harkey was deceased.
Harkey’s wife told deputies that he also had heart problems.
Mountain Loop is off Horton Highway near Baileyton.