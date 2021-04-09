Greene County recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and currently has 143 active cases, according to a daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
For the seven-day period ending Friday, the county recorded 95 new cases of the virus. Over the previous seven days, the county recorded 78 new cases.
The Greene County Health Department continues to offer vaccinations by appointment at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.