Greene County recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and had 91 active cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations by appointment are still available for those who prefer it.
For answers to questions or help scheduling a vaccination, residents can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The line is staffed 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vaccines are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast county health departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Those sites, which include pharmacies, should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.
Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.