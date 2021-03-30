Greene County recorded 23 new cases of the COVID-19 virus from Saturday to Monday, according to information provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. The county has 94 active cases.
Anyone in the county 16 and older is now eligible to receive a vaccine, the Northeast Regional Office of the state Health Department announced this week.
The Northeast Regional Health Office announced on Monday that counties including Greene will provide extended hours to provide more morning and evening appointments.
To book an appointment, visit Vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
Anyone needing help in scheduling a vaccination should call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The information line is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Greene County Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.