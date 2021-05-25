Greene County recorded five new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and had 41 active cases Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., offers vaccinations without an appointment 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine, used by the Health Department, has been approved for people 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
The vaccines are free and are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Those who want to make an appointment for vaccination can do so online through vaccinate.tn.gov, or by calling the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. When making an appointment, those under the age of 18 should select or request a Pfizer vaccine appointment time.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday.
