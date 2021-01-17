COVID-19 claimed no more Greene County lives over the weekend, but active cases here continued to climb, with 21 new cases reported by the State of Tennessee on Sunday, on top of 48 reported Saturday.
In Greene County, the number of deaths from the virus stands at 108. Figures reported here come from the state's COVID “data dashboard,” which is updated for each county daily.
The number of known active cases in the county grew from 680 on Friday to 701 on Saturday, then dropped to 663 on Sunday. The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 held steady at 155 from Friday through Sunday.
As of Sunday, 5,798 Greene County COVID patients were listed as inactive/recovered, the dashboard report stated yesterday. On Friday that figure stood at 5,712.
Sunday's report noted that over the previous seven days, Greene County averaged 211.6 COVID-19 tests per day, which equals 306.3 tests per 100,000 residents. Over those same seven days, the average positive test percentage has been 13.2 percent, the state reported.
So far Greene County has experienced 6,569 identified COVID cases, Sunday's figures say.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious and potentially fatal illness.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults, with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The site has also is being used for the distribution of vaccines.
Appointments are now being made for individuals 75 and older and those who work in health care or K-12 education and childcare for vaccines once supplies are available, according to the state.
Appointments can be made online at covid19.gov or by calling the Health Department at 798-1749.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is done at Greeneville Community Hospital West, 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.