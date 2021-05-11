Greene County recorded another COVID-19 death and 10 new cases of the virus over the weekend, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.
The state agency does not provide COVID-19 information on weekends and had not updated its report for Monday by deadline.
As of Sunday, Greene County had recorded 156 COVID-19 deaths. The county had 77 active cases of the virus.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations by appointment are still available for those who prefer it.
For answers to questions or help scheduling a vaccination, residents can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The line is staffed 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vaccines are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Tennesseans age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast county health departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Those sites, which include pharmacies, should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.