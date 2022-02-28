Greene County resident Nick Gunter was among 12 qualifiers who performed at a regional showcase for the annual Tennessee Songwriters Week competition held Feb. 23 at Blake Shelton’s Old Red Saloon in Gatlinburg.
Gunter was among the top 12 picked from over 300 entrants in East Tennessee to perform at the regional showcase. Even though he wasn’t selected as one of six finalists to continue in the competition, he says he’s still happy with how well he did and hinted that he might enter the competition again next year.
The Tennessee Songwriters Week competition is hosted annually by the Tennessee Department of Tourism. Following online judging, aspiring songwriters were invited to perform their original songs on stage at multiple venues statewide. Winners from this year’s qualifying rounds advanced to one of six showcases held at Puckett’s in Franklin; the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, the Songbirds Foundation in Chattanooga, the Down Home in Johnson City, Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, and Ole Red in Gatlinburg.
From those showcases, six finalists were selected to perform on March 28 at the world-famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville during a private event with music business executives. Additional prizes include a one-year membership to the Nashville Songwriters Association International, a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night hotel stay in Nashville, and a $100 gift card.
“Tennessee Songwriters Week not only celebrates the foundation of the craft, but it also lifts and presents talented songwriters from all parts of the state who are building their careers,” says Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “We’re also thrilled to support music venues and inspire travelers to experience our state’s rich music stories at museums, attractions and festivals.”
For Gunter, his first qualifying performance was held on Feb. 4 at Anakeesta, the outdoor family theme park in Gatlinburg. From there, he advanced to the region’s finals competition held Feb. 23 at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red in Gatlinburg. Nan Kelly of Great American Country served as the master of ceremonies for the event.
“Blake Shelton live-zoomed in on the whole competition and talked to the final 12 contestants,” Gunter said. “I didn’t realize it was going to be that big of a deal. This came out of nowhere because I honestly didn’t expect anything to happen from it,” he said.
“I came up a little short. But while I didn’t win, I was close, and I had a really good time,” he added.
The song that got Gunter to the finals was one he wrote about 8-10 years ago, entitled “Cornbread to Caviar.” It tells how life changes for a fellow after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Gunter says the inspiration for the song came while he was standing behind a guy scratching off a lotto ticket at the BP station on Snapps Ferry Road. Gunter remembers with a laugh how big the fellow’s eyes were as he was scratching away in hopeful desperation at that ticket, wanting desperately to be the next big winner. “I got back outside to my truck, and I started writing the song down on envelopes and anything else I could find,” he chuckled.
Many local country fans may well remember Gunter performing around the region with his cousin Brian Buckner as the duo Austin Baze. The pair made the finals of the American Country Star National Competition in 2013.
Gunter says he has been playing music and writing songs since he was a young growing up near Marshall, N.C. A graduate of Madison County High School, he moved to Greene County about 20 years ago after meeting and marrying his wife, Aundrea. The couple lives in the Ottway community with their two children, Baze and Lyla.
“I love to write songs about life. Most of my songs are typically inspired by an event I’ve lived through or seen,” he said.
He has worked on several songs with one of his friends, Dave Fowler of Nashville, and Kent Wells, who has produced for Dolly Parton. “When covid hit a couple of years ago, though, I just put everything on the back burner,” he said.
While music always remains in his heart, Gunter said his primary focus has been on raising his children with his wife and running his contracting business, Gunter Construction, Inc. He has, however, taken a step into the local political scene. He is on the ballot for the upcoming election, running on the Republican ticket to represent the 1st District on the Greene County Commission.