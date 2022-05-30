The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands caught fire Thursday morning, resulting in a longer stay at the islands for passengers.
Executive assistant for Greene County government Kim Hinson and her family were among the ship Freedom's passengers, who were kept on board for some time and then allowed ashore as emergency responders worked to put out the fire.
The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on May 23 for a five-day cruise.
Guests and crew are all safe, the company said in a statement on Thursday, although it was not clear what caused the fire. Hinson said guests were simply told over the weekend the incident was still under investigation.
"We were supposed to leave to head back on Thursday, but we got an extra two days in Grand Turk, which was amazing," Hinson said in a Facebook message to The Greeneville Sun. "They had excursions available, but we stayed at the beach and enjoyed snorkeling."
Hinson was traveling with her husband Walter "Chip," their son Alexander, daughter Kaitlyn and Kaitlyn's 10-month-old daughter Kennedy.
She said a ship called the Conquest arrived on Saturday afternoon to take guests back to Florida.
"We will have a day at sea and then arrive Monday at Port Canaveral," said Hinson. "Carnival has done a great job taking care of the guests."
According to the company's statement, the Conquest's next departure scheduled for May 27 was canceled so that it could pick up Freedom's 2,504 guests and 972 crew members. Freedom's departures scheduled for May 28, June 2 and June 6 have also been canceled, and the ship was to continue to Freeport for repairs.